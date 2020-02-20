Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Fire Fighter Awards

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (February 20, 2020) NSA Bahrain’s Fire and Emergency Services was recognized with several Firefighter of the year awards, for Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. The department competed against nine other installations to earn awards including Navy Small Fire Department, Fire Service Instructor, and Military Fire Fighter of the Year. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.