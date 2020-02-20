Pacific Pulse: 20 February 2020

On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. service members from the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy wrap up participation at the Singapore Airshow 2020, Cobra Gold participants in Thailand take part in community relations events prior to exercise CG20, and U.S. and Japan forces conduct close air support training as part exercise Cope North in Guam.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2020 18:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
