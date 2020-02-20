Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 20 February 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 20 February 2020

    JAPAN

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. service members from the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy wrap up participation at the Singapore Airshow 2020, Cobra Gold participants in Thailand take part in community relations events prior to exercise CG20, and U.S. and Japan forces conduct close air support training as part exercise Cope North in Guam.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 20 February 2020, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Singapore Airshow
    Cope North
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    AFN Tokyo
    Pacific Pulse
    CG20

