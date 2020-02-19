Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 26 - Special Warfare Operator Enlistment Vectoring

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this edition of Air Education and Training Command's professional development podcast, Lt. Col. Joe Lopez, AETC special warfare division chief, and Lt. Col. Heath Kerns, 330th Recruiting Squadron commander, talk about the Special Warfare Operator Enlistment Vectoring program, which will now be the single path of entry for new Airmen to pursue careers in combat control, pararescue, tactical air control party, or special reconnaissance. Lopez and Kerns go in-depth on the objectives of the program, as well as the changes to the accessioning and training pipeline geared to a "scout-develop-recruit" mentality, and ultimately how Airmen get vectored into a specific special warfare Air Force Speciality Code.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 02.19.2020 16:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:42
    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

