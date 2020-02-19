Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Coronavirus & Politics - Feb 20, 2020

The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun speaks with experts about COVID-19 (coronavirus) and get's the Army angle on what's what and how to stay safe. Then it's down the merry road of politics in the military and the pitfalls and pratfalls that lay in wait for the unsuspecting Soldier who mouths off in the wrong place. Finally, Brianna fails spectacularly at playing flute.



