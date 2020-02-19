Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Coronavirus & Politics - Feb 20, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun speaks with experts about COVID-19 (coronavirus) and get's the Army angle on what's what and how to stay safe. Then it's down the merry road of politics in the military and the pitfalls and pratfalls that lay in wait for the unsuspecting Soldier who mouths off in the wrong place. Finally, Brianna fails spectacularly at playing flute.

    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Hubcats
    Brianna Doo


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    voting
    Fort Hood
    News
    flu
    health
    China
    politics
    Hatch Act
    Maib
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

