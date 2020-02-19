Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company work side by side with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during exercise Iron Fist. Taking place on San Clemente Island, California, Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Japanese forces that builds their combined ability to conduct amphibious and land-based contingency operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2020 16:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62953
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107687824.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Big Iron, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT