    Marine Minute: Big Iron

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company work side by side with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during exercise Iron Fist. Taking place on San Clemente Island, California, Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Japanese forces that builds their combined ability to conduct amphibious and land-based contingency operations.

    Iron Fist
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    usmcnews

