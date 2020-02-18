Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center- Train to Win: A Commander’s view of training at Combined Resolve XIII

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.18.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    In this Joint Multinational Readiness Center “Train to Win” podcast, guest host Staff Sergeant Greg Stevens talks with Lt. Col. Jonathan Bender, commander of 1st battalion, 8th cavalry regiment, about how his mustang soldiers performed during Combined Resolve XIII at the Hohenfels Training Center.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Multinational Readiness Center- Train to Win: A Commander’s view of training at Combined Resolve XIII, by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    1stCavalryDiv

