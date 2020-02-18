Joint Multinational Readiness Center- Train to Win: A Commander’s view of training at Combined Resolve XIII

In this Joint Multinational Readiness Center “Train to Win” podcast, guest host Staff Sergeant Greg Stevens talks with Lt. Col. Jonathan Bender, commander of 1st battalion, 8th cavalry regiment, about how his mustang soldiers performed during Combined Resolve XIII at the Hohenfels Training Center.
