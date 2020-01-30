Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Communicating Empathy

    BAHRAIN

    01.30.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Carlisle 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 30, 2020) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker from the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss communicating empathy for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.

