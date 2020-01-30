Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Communicating Empathy

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 30, 2020) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker from the Fleet and Family Support Center came into the studio to discuss communicating empathy for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.