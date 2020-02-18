Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: C.O. Show - Family Readiness Group

    BAHRAIN

    02.18.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Carlisle 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 18, 2020) Capt. Greg Smith, Naval Support Activity Bahrain's commanding officer, brought Rebecca Miles, Family Readiness Group (FRG) President, into the studio to discuss the FRG and the role they play in the area during the recurring "C.O. Show." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2020
    Date Posted: 02.18.2020 04:13
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Bahrain Beat: C.O. Show - Family Readiness Group, by PO2 William Carlisle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

