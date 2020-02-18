Bahrain Beat: C.O. Show - Family Readiness Group

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 18, 2020) Capt. Greg Smith, Naval Support Activity Bahrain's commanding officer, brought Rebecca Miles, Family Readiness Group (FRG) President, into the studio to discuss the FRG and the role they play in the area during the recurring "C.O. Show." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Carlisle reports from AFN Bahrain.