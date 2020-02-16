THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 04 - Leadership is Language

Retired Navy Captain David Marquet returns to discuss his new book titled, “Leadership is Language: The Hidden Power of What You Say - and What You Don’t,” which explains how to let doers become deciders and the ways poorly chosen language can discourage empowerment. His book describes six “plays” to help organizations evolve past “leader-follower” models which just don’t work anymore, according to Marquet. He used intent-based leadership to take the U.S.S. Santa Fe, a Los Angeles class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, from worst in the fleet to first. Adam Grant, host of the TED podcast “Worklife,” says “Leadership is Language” is “full of compelling advice on how to lead more effectively choosing your words more wisely.” Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.