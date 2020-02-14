Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: Who We Are (S1Ep2)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode we meet more members of the Norfolk District. The first segment addresses the Deep Creek Bridge project and some of the challenges the city of Chesapeake and District are working to overcome and deliver the mission. Then we introduce a marine biologist who has had a whale of a career that eventually led her to join the USACE team. Also, the Great Places to Work special guest answers questions from the District's Facebook page and offers some tips on applying for federal careers. Last, we hear an overview of what's been going on at the District since the last episode

