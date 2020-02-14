Corps Talk: Who We Are (S1Ep2)

In this episode we meet more members of the Norfolk District. The first segment addresses the Deep Creek Bridge project and some of the challenges the city of Chesapeake and District are working to overcome and deliver the mission. Then we introduce a marine biologist who has had a whale of a career that eventually led her to join the USACE team. Also, the Great Places to Work special guest answers questions from the District's Facebook page and offers some tips on applying for federal careers. Last, we hear an overview of what's been going on at the District since the last episode



CorpsTalk@usace.army.mil

DLL-CENAO-PA@usace.army.mil/

https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/

https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Careers/

https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/

https://www.twitter.com/norfolkdistrict

http://www.cityofchesapeake.net/