    Air Force Radio News 14 February 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    The last of the legendary World War II Flying Tigers, Frank Losonsky dies at 99.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 02.13.2020 15:34
    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 February 2020, by SrA Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS

    Flying Tigers
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN

