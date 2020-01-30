(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kenya Field Artillery Training

    ARCHER'S POST, KENYA

    01.30.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard are training Kenya Defense Forces artillery soldiers on the M119A2 Howitzer. The Kenya field artillery training aims to build partner capacity, and to provide necessary training on various equipment sets and fires planning to ensure effective employment of the assets.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kenya Field Artillery Training, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

