Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard are training Kenya Defense Forces artillery soldiers on the M119A2 Howitzer. The Kenya field artillery training aims to build partner capacity, and to provide necessary training on various equipment sets and fires planning to ensure effective employment of the assets.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2020 08:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62896
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107674486.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ARCHER'S POST, KE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
