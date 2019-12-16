(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NOT ONE DROP RADIO SPOT

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    AFN Okinawa

    Radio spot advertising against drinking and driving

    Date Taken: 12.16.2019
    Date Posted: 02.13.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOT ONE DROP RADIO SPOT, by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Pacific
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    not one drop

