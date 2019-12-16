Radio spot advertising against drinking and driving
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2020 02:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62892
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107673777.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|LCpl Juan Carpanzano
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NOT ONE DROP RADIO SPOT, by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT