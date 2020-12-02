(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    13 February Radio News Update

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update is about the militant attacks in Borno, Nigeria that killed at least 30 people. This is followed by an AFN Spotlight on a KATUSA that tells us about what his job consists of.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13 February Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

