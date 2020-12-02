This Radio News Update is about the militant attacks in Borno, Nigeria that killed at least 30 people. This is followed by an AFN Spotlight on a KATUSA that tells us about what his job consists of.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2020 01:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62886
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107673660.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 13 February Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
