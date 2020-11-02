(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACAPOC Podcast #2 (COL Scott DeJesse)

    USACAPOC Podcast #2 (COL Scott DeJesse)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Audio by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    In the second edition of the USACAPOC Podcast, we talk to COL Scott DeJesse, who is in charge of the command's Military Governance Specialist (38G) Program. The program leverages reserve component officers' civil sector experience to assist in the accomplishment of core CA tasks in an operational environment.

    The 38G applies to civilian-acquired core competencies found within the six, Civil Affairs functional specialty areas – Governance, Rule of Law, Public Health and Welfare, Infrastructure, Economic Stability and Public Education and Information – provide CA the capability to conduct responsibilities normally performed by civil governments and emergency services organizations.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2020 10:30
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    USACAPOC
    38G
    38G Program
    Military Governance Specialist (38G) Program

