USACAPOC Podcast #2 (COL Scott DeJesse)

In the second edition of the USACAPOC Podcast, we talk to COL Scott DeJesse, who is in charge of the command's Military Governance Specialist (38G) Program. The program leverages reserve component officers' civil sector experience to assist in the accomplishment of core CA tasks in an operational environment.



The 38G applies to civilian-acquired core competencies found within the six, Civil Affairs functional specialty areas – Governance, Rule of Law, Public Health and Welfare, Infrastructure, Economic Stability and Public Education and Information – provide CA the capability to conduct responsibilities normally performed by civil governments and emergency services organizations.