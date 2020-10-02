Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win:PSYOP, Civil Affairs Units Need to Prove Themselves.

The Joint Multinational Readiness Center "Train to Win" podcast is a series of discussions with observer coach trainers who are involved in the training exercises. In this podcast, we talk with Lt. Col. Jason Vincent and Maj. Stuart Gallagher about an article they published that is in AUSA Army magazine titled, PSYOP, Civil Affairs Units Need to Prove Themselves.