    Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win:PSYOP, Civil Affairs Units Need to Prove Themselves.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.10.2020

    Audio by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The Joint Multinational Readiness Center "Train to Win" podcast is a series of discussions with observer coach trainers who are involved in the training exercises. In this podcast, we talk with Lt. Col. Jason Vincent and Maj. Stuart Gallagher about an article they published that is in AUSA Army magazine titled, PSYOP, Civil Affairs Units Need to Prove Themselves.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2020 08:06
    Category: Interviews
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    TAGS

    PSYOP
    Civil Affairs
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    Strong Europe
    7ATC
    Joyce Costello
    Psychological Operations Officer

