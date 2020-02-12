This Radio News Update is all about what's happening at the Camp Walker Aquatics Center. Mr. Jacob Goulette talks about what's happening at the center as well as the importance of the events.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2020 20:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62854
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107669107.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12 February 2020 Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT