    12 February 2020 Radio News Update

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update is all about what's happening at the Camp Walker Aquatics Center. Mr. Jacob Goulette talks about what's happening at the center as well as the importance of the events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 February 2020 Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Swimming
    Aquatics
    Fitness
    Camp Walker
    Area Four
    AFN Daegu

