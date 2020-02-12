(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 12 February 2020

    Air Force Radio News 12 February 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The 2021 Air Force budget proposal is out, with a focus on 'Great Power Competition,' Readiness, and establishing the Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 02.11.2020 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62839
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107667211.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 31

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 February 2020, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Congress
    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    Budget
    AF
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Budget proposal
    AFRN
    Space Force
    Great Power Competition
    FY2021
    Fiscal Year 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT