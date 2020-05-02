(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6 February Radio News Update

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update goes over Rush Limbaugh receiving the Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump and the history of the award. The second story talks about the WWII who took the photograph of the atomic bomb detonating over Hiroshima in 1945.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6 February Radio News Update, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

