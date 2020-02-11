(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2020

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Forces Japan issues a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all SOFA members returning to Japan from China, USS Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet medics put on a medical demonstration for their Republic of Korea Navy counterparts, and Eielson Air Force Base stands up the first F-35 Field Training Detachment in Pacific Air Forces command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.10.2020 18:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62821
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107664481.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2020, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    USS Blue Ridge
    7th Fleet
    China
    F-35
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    Corpsmen
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    Eielson Air Force Base
    USFJ
    Quarantine
    Field Training Detachment
    INDOPACOM
    Coronavirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT