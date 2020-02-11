Pacific Pulse: February 11, 2020

On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Forces Japan issues a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all SOFA members returning to Japan from China, USS Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet medics put on a medical demonstration for their Republic of Korea Navy counterparts, and Eielson Air Force Base stands up the first F-35 Field Training Detachment in Pacific Air Forces command.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2020 18:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62821
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107664481.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
