Ep. 7 - A conversation with David Marquet on the language of leadership

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with David Marquet, the former commander of the nuclear submarine Santa Fe and author of Turn the Ship Around, to discuss his newest book, Leadership is Language.
