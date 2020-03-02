(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ep. 7 - A conversation with David Marquet on the language of leadership

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with David Marquet, the former commander of the nuclear submarine Santa Fe and author of Turn the Ship Around, to discuss his newest book, Leadership is Language.

    You can learn more about David and his work on leadership at: https://www.davidmarquet.com/

