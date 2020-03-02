Ep. 7 - A conversation with David Marquet on the language of leadership

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with David Marquet, the former commander of the nuclear submarine Santa Fe and author of Turn the Ship Around, to discuss his newest book, Leadership is Language.



You can learn more about David and his work on leadership at: https://www.davidmarquet.com/



You can connect with us on:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/178thWing



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/178th_wing



Twitter: https://twitter.com/178thWing



You can write to us at:



beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com