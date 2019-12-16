In this episode, we sit down with a sensor operator to learn more about the remotely piloted aircraft career field, and its contributions to the Air Force mission as a whole.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2020 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62794
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107660680.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:26
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ep. 4 - A conversation with a sensor operator, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS
