Ep. 3 - A conversation with 1st. Lt. Courtney Slater on Resilience

In this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 1st. Lt. Courtney Slater to discuss an attempted suicide in her family and how her family recovered from that experience.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2020 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62792
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107660678.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:06
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
