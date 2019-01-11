(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ep. 3 - A conversation with 1st. Lt. Courtney Slater on Resilience

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    In this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 1st. Lt. Courtney Slater to discuss an attempted suicide in her family and how her family recovered from that experience.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.09.2020 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62792
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107660678.mp3
    Length: 00:45:06
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 3 - A conversation with 1st. Lt. Courtney Slater on Resilience, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    178th WIng

