    Ep. 1 - A conversation with Col. Gregg Hesterman

    Ep. 1 - A conversation with Col. Gregg Hesterman

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Rachel Simones 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with the outgoing 178th Wing Commander Col. Gregg Hesterman to discuss his time as wing commander, his future goals, and his leadership principles.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.09.2020 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 1 - A conversation with Col. Gregg Hesterman, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    178th Wing

