On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with the outgoing 178th Wing Commander Col. Gregg Hesterman to discuss his time as wing commander, his future goals, and his leadership principles.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2020 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62790
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107660664.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:13
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ep. 1 - A conversation with Col. Gregg Hesterman, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT