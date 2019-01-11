(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ep. 0 - Introducing Beyond the Horizon

    Ep. 0 - Introducing Beyond the Horizon

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    This is the trailer episode for Beyond the Horizon, a podcast about the Airmen of the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 02.09.2020 10:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62788
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107660662.mp3
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 0 - Introducing Beyond the Horizon, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    178th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT