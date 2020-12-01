(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" EP 01 Pt 1 "Intergenerational Communication"

    150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" EP 01 Pt 1 "Intergenerational Communication"

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Master Sergeats Sander sits down with some student flight members to disscus intergenerational communication. Part 1/2

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 02.08.2020 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62779
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107659819.mp3
    Length: 00:30:04
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" EP 01 Pt 1 "Intergenerational Communication", by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    150ang 150tacocast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT