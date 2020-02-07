Today's story: The pilot manning shortage in the Air Force means the service is looking for innovative ways to identify candidates with a potentially high degree of success in pilot training.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2020 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62770
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107657077.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 February 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT