ScreenPlay ep. 88: Star Wars - Attack of the Clones

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, January 31, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby rate "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" in comparison with the several other Star Wars films, also discussing their favorite and least favorite moments in this film.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.