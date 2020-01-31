(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ScreenPlay ep. 88: Star Wars - Attack of the Clones

    ScreenPlay ep. 88: Star Wars - Attack of the Clones

    GERMANY

    01.31.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Friday, January 31, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby rate "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" in comparison with the several other Star Wars films, also discussing their favorite and least favorite moments in this film.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2020 05:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62760
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107655765.mp3
    Length: 00:02:53
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScreenPlay ep. 88: Star Wars - Attack of the Clones, by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    podcast
    review
    Star Wars
    movie
    Erick Ritterby
    Stephen Dornbos
    ScreenPlay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT