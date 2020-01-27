ScreenPlay ep. 86: The Witcher (Season 1)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, January 27, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby give a spoiler-free review of "The Witcher" television series starring Henry Cavill.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.