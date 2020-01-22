ScreenPlay ep. 85: Wonder Woman - 1984 (Trailer)

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby react to the trailer for the upcoming movie, "Wonder Woman: 1984."



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.