(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Antibiotics and When We Should and Shouldn't Use Them (Antimicrobial Stewardship)

    Antibiotics and When We Should and Shouldn't Use Them (Antimicrobial Stewardship)

    GERMANY

    02.06.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Colonel Mark Demichiei [dee-mish-ay], Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, Medical Department Activity - Bavaria (MEDDAC-B) and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Stephen Dornbos, AFN Bavaria, discuss the differences between viral and bacterial infections, and the appropriate uses of antibiotics (also called antimicrobial stewardship).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 02.07.2020 05:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62743
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107655736.mp3
    Length: 00:04:48
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antibiotics and When We Should and Shouldn't Use Them (Antimicrobial Stewardship), by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mark Demichiei
    antibiotics
    MEDDAC-B
    Medical Department Activity - Bavaria
    antimicrobial stewardship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT