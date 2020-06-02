(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute: SMP 25

    Marine Minute: SMP 25

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    This year is the 25th anniversary of the Single Marine Program. MCCS facilities across all installations are launching an awareness campaign to commemorate this anniversary and highlight the benefits that the SMP continues to provide across the Corps. Check with your SMP Coordinator and see how you can participate. All commands are encouraged to host and promote the 25th anniversary activities

    Single Marine Program
    Anniversary
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    usmcnews

