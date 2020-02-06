Today's story: We're in the middle of flu season, and the Centers for Disease Control and prevention is reporting 19,000,000 cases, 180,000, hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths in the U.S. alone
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2020 13:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62737
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107653210.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Air Force Radio News 6 February 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
