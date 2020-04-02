Bahrain Beat: CMF CTF 150 Personnel Raise money for Australian Bushfire Relief

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 4, 2020) In an effort to raise funds to support those in need, Australian personnel of Combined Maritime Forces CTF 150, as well as shipmates from the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy, are participating in several activities to support the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster appeal. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.