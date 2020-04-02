(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: CMF CTF 150 Personnel Raise money for Australian Bushfire Relief

    BAHRAIN

    02.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Smith 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 4, 2020) In an effort to raise funds to support those in need, Australian personnel of Combined Maritime Forces CTF 150, as well as shipmates from the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy, are participating in several activities to support the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster appeal. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon M. Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: CMF CTF 150 Personnel Raise money for Australian Bushfire Relief, by PO1 Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain
    Australia
    CMF
    CTF 150
    Bushfire

    • LEAVE A COMMENT