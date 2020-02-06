Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Feb 6, 2020

February 06, 2020







Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, SPC Brianna Doo, 1st Lt. Dominic Larkin, 1st Lt. Spencer Roehr, Blair Dupre, Robo Voice







The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun takes on one of the most pressing issues of our time: what goes good on a pizza. Fort Hood's Rugged Best Sappers call in from their home in Fort Riley, Kansas... what? And a movie review segment with Blair Dupre goes off rails into Hollywood politics, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and if we really even exist. All that plus Charlie lectures the youngins on the importance of physical media over digital media and is called a "boomer".



Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Coronados

Justin Stokes





