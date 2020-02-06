(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Feb 6, 2020

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Feb 6, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    February 06, 2020



    Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, SPC Brianna Doo, 1st Lt. Dominic Larkin, 1st Lt. Spencer Roehr, Blair Dupre, Robo Voice



    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun takes on one of the most pressing issues of our time: what goes good on a pizza. Fort Hood's Rugged Best Sappers call in from their home in Fort Riley, Kansas... what? And a movie review segment with Blair Dupre goes off rails into Hollywood politics, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and if we really even exist. All that plus Charlie lectures the youngins on the importance of physical media over digital media and is called a "boomer".

    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Coronados
    Justin Stokes


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2020 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62722
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107649691.mp3
    Length: 01:12:09
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Feb 6, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Podcast
    TBI
    Sapper
    Pizza
    Entertainment
    US Army
    Best Sapper
    36th Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT