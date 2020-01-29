(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat - Senior Enlisted Continuation Board

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.29.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    Fifth Fleet Master Chief Franklin Call spoke with us about the 2019 Senior Enlisted Continuation Board on this week's Power Hour

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 02.05.2020 22:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat - Senior Enlisted Continuation Board, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn bahrain

