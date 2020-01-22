(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: CO Show

    Bahrain Beat: CO Show

    BAHRAIN

    01.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Collop 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2020) Command Master Chief Michael Latimer spoke to Captain Greg Smith about the importance of emergency preparedness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: CO Show, by PO3 Tristan Collop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain AFN Bahrain

