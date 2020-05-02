(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: IMSC Change of Command

    BAHRAIN

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 5, 2020) The leadership of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) was transferred from the United States to the United Kingdom during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    IMSC NSA Bahrain AFN Bahrain

