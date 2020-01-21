Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist- Meditation Myths

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 21, 2020) Ms. Carla Forte joined us in the studio to discuss meditation and some common myths for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.