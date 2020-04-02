Check out all the latest books, magazines, newspapers and thousands of other reading and study materials using the Navy Digital Library. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2020 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62707
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107642926.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Digital Library Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
