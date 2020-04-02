(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Digital Library Spot

    Navy Digital Library Spot

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Check out all the latest books, magazines, newspapers and thousands of other reading and study materials using the Navy Digital Library. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2020 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62707
    Filename: 2002/DOD_107642926.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Digital Library Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    U.S
    NSA Naples
    Navy Digital Library

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT