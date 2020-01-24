Former players and cheerleaders from the Denver Broncos will be at Strikers Bowling Center on Friday, January 31, 2020, to meet and greet the NSA Naples community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2020 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62697
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107642916.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NSA Naples Pro Blitz 2020-Denver Broncos, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT