    NSA Naples Pro Blitz 2020-Denver Broncos

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.24.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Former players and cheerleaders from the Denver Broncos will be at Strikers Bowling Center on Friday, January 31, 2020, to meet and greet the NSA Naples community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2020 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, NSA Naples Pro Blitz 2020-Denver Broncos, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS

    Football
    Denver Broncos
    Naples
    Italy
    U.S
    NSA Naples
    Pro Blitz

