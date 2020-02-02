(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    M1A2 Abrams Tank Commander recounts battle training during Combined Resolve XIII

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.02.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, M1A2 Abrams tanks engages the enemy during force on force portion of the training exercise Combined Resolve XIII at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany on Feb. 2, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard news minute by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)

