Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain's Fleet and Family Support Center Relocation

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (February 02, 2020) NSA Bahrain’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) has relocated to building 100, 1st floor, from their previous location building 267, 2nd floor. Lisa Kroening, the FFSC Director, explains why the move took place. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.