Battle update: Brought to you from the Combined Resolve Battlefield

Lead In: Across the Hohenfels Army Post, Opposition Forces never lack for confidence on the battlefield, yet today a couple of their T-72's were taken down by a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Combined Resolve XIII and you could hear the excitement in the victorious tank commander's voice........



Announcer:



Combined Resolve XIII is presently active in Hohenfels, Germany. This exercise allows U.S. Forces to exercise their

ability to fight and win against an equally capable opponent - otherwise known as the opposing forces, or OPFOR. Today, Sgt. Trace Compton of 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment from Ft. Hood, Texas along with hids U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew engaged and destroyed two OPFOR T-72's. The 4-9 Bradley was finally able to get the upper hand as Compton explained.....



Soldier:



We, uh, we tried to draw their attention. Whenever that T-72 came around here it was too focused on him, whenever he traversed over to me, it was too late for him.



Announcer:



What did you guys hit him with?



Soldier:



We hit him with (inaudible) .....



Announcer:



One shot one kill?



Soldier:



One shot, one kill....



Announcer:



Those T-72's, what advantages do they have?



Soldier:



They have much better armament, much better armor, It takes us a lot longer to get this Tow up and ready.....It takes us like 30 seconds to get it ready...I'm just glad he moved back and he didn't know how (inaudible)....gave me just enough time to get it ready to go...



Announcer:



He was over there pleading his case with the OC, he felt like he got the shot off first or no?



Soldier:



Yeah, I saw it, we both got a shot off at the same time, but it was kinda hard to tell, coulda been one of those flash finish moments, but I guess this time it was in my favor ya know......



Announcer:



From the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Combined Resolve XIII, I'm Staff Sgt. Greg Stevens from Hohenfels, Germany......