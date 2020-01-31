Today's story: The U.S. Space Force wants to hire civilians with the expertise, passion and vision to build the sixth branch of the armed forces as a lean, agile and focused military service.
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
