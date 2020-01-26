(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Resolve showcases world-class opposing forces

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.26.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Austin Pearce 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The Joint Multinational Readiness Center's training exercises are very unique because of its world-class operational forces, namely the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment. Providing a highly trained OPFOR regiment is what makes Combined Resolve one of the premier training exercises in the world. Commander of the 1-4 Infantry Regiment, Lt. Col. Kevin Ryan, explains why it's important to have a year-round program like this not just for the exercise.

