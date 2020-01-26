Combined Resolve showcases world-class opposing forces

The Joint Multinational Readiness Center's training exercises are very unique because of its world-class operational forces, namely the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment. Providing a highly trained OPFOR regiment is what makes Combined Resolve one of the premier training exercises in the world. Commander of the 1-4 Infantry Regiment, Lt. Col. Kevin Ryan, explains why it's important to have a year-round program like this not just for the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2020 06:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62659
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107631982.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
