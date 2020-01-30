(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 21: Flu, Pandemic and Novel Viruses

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this episode, Dr. Fries and Dr. Sjoberg explain the science behind novel viruses and discuss how the United States School of Aerospace Medicine monitors influenza, providing the Centers for Disease Control with critical data for the development of the flu vaccine.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.30.2020 16:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:32
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    TAGS

    podcast
    afrl
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    lab life
    Lab Life Podcast

    • LEAVE A COMMENT