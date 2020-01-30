Lab Life - Episode 21: Flu, Pandemic and Novel Viruses

In this episode, Dr. Fries and Dr. Sjoberg explain the science behind novel viruses and discuss how the United States School of Aerospace Medicine monitors influenza, providing the Centers for Disease Control with critical data for the development of the flu vaccine.
