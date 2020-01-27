This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 27, 2020) Jillian Frederick, Education Services Specialist at Navy College, joined us in the studio during our recurring show, "CO Show" to discuss the tuition assistance program. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2020 05:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62648
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107627384.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Tuition Assistance, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
