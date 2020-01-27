Bahrain Beat: Tuition Assistance

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 27, 2020) Jillian Frederick, Education Services Specialist at Navy College, joined us in the studio during our recurring show, "CO Show" to discuss the tuition assistance program. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.