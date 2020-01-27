(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Tuition Assistance

    BAHRAIN

    01.27.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destiny Cheek 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 27, 2020) Jillian Frederick, Education Services Specialist at Navy College, joined us in the studio during our recurring show, "CO Show" to discuss the tuition assistance program. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Tuition Assistance, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

