    Pacific Pulse: 31 January, 2020

    JAPAN

    01.30.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marines train with their Japanese counterparts in California, and Admiral Mike Gilday meets with the Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 31 January, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

