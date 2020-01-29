(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 January 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: It took 2.2 billion square feet of pavement in locations around the world to support more than 1.2 million flight hours for the Air Force in 2019.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2020 14:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS

    engineers
    dma
    defense media activity
    air force radio news
    AFRN
    APE
    pavement evaluation

